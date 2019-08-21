Typo school district of Pennsylvania cost him nearly $900 thousand
Typo saves homeowners in one County of Pennsylvania about $32 on the real estate taxes, but cost the school district approximately $895 000.
In June, the interim business Manager in the resolution of the Board of the school district of Pennsbury in Bucks County incorrectly stated the amount of tax for the year in 170,076 million instead of the correct 171,076 million
The mistake was discovered a new County financial officer, Christopher Berdnik, when in early July, went to work — after tax bills have been mailed.
Berdnik said the value of the property is higher than estimated, and the level of tax collection in the school district are high, amounting to $700 000, and the wrong rate is 1.5% higher than last year. The decision, which is expected to be adopted by the school Board this month, will return most of the remaining debt.
Initially, no one noticed the error because at the June meeting, these amounts have not been announced.
The interest rate is a formula used by municipalities to calculate property taxes that is reduced to a dollar amount per $1,000 assessed value. Thus, the typo has saved homeowners $ 1 for every thousand dollars, which estimated them at home. The average assessment in the district is 32 067 dollars.
This error came to 16 schools.