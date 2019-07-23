Tyra banks openly talked about the rivalry with Naomi Campbell: “I found it very hard”
In the mid-90s, Naomi Campbell was the only black top model, so it is not surprising that the appearance in the modeling industry Tyra banks made Campbell nervous. Protecting your pedestal, Naomi tried hard to spoil the life of a young American woman, which led to years of hostility between the competing beauties.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal tyra banks said that thinking about their uneasy relationship with the “Black Panther”. According to her, “rivalry” is the wrong word to characterize them. “We had no competition, it is possible only when people are equal, but not in the case when one dominates the other,” explains tyra.
“Naomi was a supermodel and I’m just a brand new baby girl, who studied fashion magazines and on a plane to Paris. The first time I have had to work very hard after the show I went home and cried, because the woman I wanted to be like, doing all that I leave as soon as possible,” ― says the Creator of the famous reality show “Top model American”.
Banks admitted that because of the young age didn’t understand why Campbell was so badly behaved. But now, putting yourself in the shoes of Naomi, she imagined what it was like for her colleague, when all around were shouting: “Naomi, watch out. This black girl will take your place.”
We will add that in 2005 tyra invited Naomi on her talk show, where supermodels discussed their competition and publicly reconciled.