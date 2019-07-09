Tyson fury boasted a car for 400 thousand dollars (photo)

Тайсон Фьюри похвастался машиной за 400 тысяч долларов (фото)

The former world champion in the heavyweight Briton Tyson fury (28 wins, 20 of them by knockout, 1 draw) I decided to indulge in a new addition to the fleet. The undefeated boxer bought a luxury car — Ferrari GTC4Lusso T, the cost of which is estimated at 400 thousand dollars.

The new fury came to the meeting with the fans, which was held in Teesside (County of Cleveland in North East England).

Note that Tyson called the dates of their next fights. Briton is first harvested October 5 to meet in the ring with American Darrellom Miller (23 wins, 20 of them by knockout, 1 loss) who will be serving a suspension for doping, and on February 22, 2020 the planned rematch with WBC champion American DevTeam Wilder (41 victory, 40 of them by Ko, 1 draw). According to the website World Boxing News the rematch fury — Wilder can only prevent injuries to boxers in the interim fights.

