Tyson fury called Moustache “as its next heavy challenge”

Undefeated British boxer Tyson fury (28 wins, 20 of them by knockout, 1 draw) that his next bout on September 14 in Las Vegas against the Swede Otto Wallin, called the Ukrainian Alexander Usik one of the most dangerous of his rivals in the heavyweight division.
“Probably among the most dangerous, I would call the Wilder. I fought with him and already won (though the fight ended in a draw, but to persuade the flamboyant British hard. — Ed.). So it was the most difficult challenge for me. Can’t see anyone who can create the same problem. Although, perhaps, Oleksandr Usyk. He feels uncomfortable about the guy. Usik left — handed, the absolute world champion in the first heavyweight, the undefeated champion. So, he’s probably the next most difficult challenge for me“—quoted fury TV channel ESPN.
Recall that the Mustache makes its debut in the heavyweight division, the fight with the Dutchman Tyrone Spong (13 wins, 12 of them by knockout), which will be held October 12 in Chicago.
