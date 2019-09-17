Tyson fury got injured in the victorious battle against Vallina (photo)
Tyson Fury
The day before in the arena T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas hosted the event of Boxing, in which the former world champion in the heavyweight Briton Tyson fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) met with the Swede Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KO).
The fight lasted all 12 rounds and the judges unanimously recognized the victory fury 118-110, 117-111, 116-112.
However, the Swede suddenly gave a battle to the eminent opponent.
Moreover, during a fight fury’s got a terrible cut over his right eye. After the fight Tyson even had to skip a press conference and go to the clinic. According to the source, due to injury the boxer may miss his next fight, scheduled for Dec.