Tyson fury with a bloody face won in Las Vegas Swede Vallina: full video of the fight
In the morning on the Kiev time on Sunday, September 15, in Las Vegas (USA) took place the battle between the 31-year-old ex-world champion under versions IBF, WBA (Super), WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Briancon Tyson fury (29-0-1, 20 KO’s) and 28-year-old Swede Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KO’s) for the unique belt — WBC Maya.
Fight the undefeated giants (increase fury 206 cm, Vallina — 197, arm span — 216 198 cm) lasted all 12 rounds and ended with the victory of Gypsy king (nickname fury Sr.), which, incidentally, came from the official weigh-in an original mask Mexican wrestlers, and the fight itself in the Mexican outfit by unanimous decision— 118:110, 117:111, 116:112.
Fury and Wallin at the ceremony of weighing
To fight in Las Vegas Gypsy king came out in a Mexican outfit
Despite the terrible cut, fury continued the fight and won
We must admit that the British, starting in the third round, had to fight not only the opponent but also with a deep cut over his right eye. And in the last round, the Swede has gone VA-Bank and several times crushed a fury of blows, but eventually tired Vallino clearly not enough time and energy to solve all in one shot.
By the way, ESPN has published the statistics of combat fury — Wallin. The British in the course of the fight, struck blow 651, of which 179 were accurate (27%). Swede 334 impact of, 127 of them are accurate (38%).
“Otto was able to give me a hard fight. I know that the day before his father died. May she rest in peace. He can be proud of such a son. Deontay Wilder, where are you, asshole?”, — said after the fight, Tyson fury (revenge fury — Wilder announced on February 22, 2020). By the way, after his victory, the British went to the hospital. It is possible that he will hold plastic surgery.
According to CBS Sports, fury will get the fight rather meager guaranteed fee — $ 1 million (for example, after a previous bout with Tom Schwartz boxer became richer by 12.5 million dollars). In turn, Vallino will get at least 250 thousand in U.S. currency.
.
Photo By Top Rank
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter