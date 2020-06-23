Tyson is close to returning to the ring: the American demonstrated the explosive nature of the training process (video)
June 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Mike Tyson
The former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Mike Tyson is increasingly gaining condition before returning to the sport.
53-year-old boxer once again showed tremendous fitness to workout, where with incredible speed worked “on the feet”.
In late April, the eminent American announced that it is preparing to return to the ring, and charity willing to spend a few battles.
Add that many authorities in the world of Boxing are skeptical about this idea of “Iron Mike”.