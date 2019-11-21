Tyson was disqualified for obscene gesture in a controversial match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo”
Today, the Control and disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) is holding its regular meeting.
In particular, it was considered a racist incident that happened in the match of the 14th round of the Favbet League between “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo”.
In this match the player of “Shakhtar” Tyson reacted to the racist cries of the fans of Kiev, showing them the middle finger and knocked the ball in their direction.
The FTC confirmed the disqualification of a Shakhtar player for 1 match and awarded 2 match conventionally, Tribuna reports.
In the end, Tyson will miss the next meeting of Shakhtar against FC Lviv.
The same punishment was received by the goalkeeper of FC Karpaty Oleh kudryk, which showed the middle finger to the fans “Mariupol”.
Information about punishment for “Dynamo” should appear later.