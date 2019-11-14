U.S. 15-year-old staged a massacre at school (video)
Thursday, November 14, in the US, there was another shooting at a school. 15-year-old student opened fire at a high school in Santa CLARITA, California. The first shots were fired at 07:45 local time. It was reported that injured seven people and the gunman had gone.
Only a few hours later a County Sheriff Alex Villanueva clarified. Unfortunately, he was forced to admit the death of one of the wounded. The girl’s name is not yet known. Five more victims are in the hospital. The condition of two of them critical. Doctors are fighting for their lives.
The shooter has been apprehended. Police found the teenager at his home. He did not resist. It is known that the student is of Asian origin. He’s injured. Police took him to hospital where he is now treatment. The chamber guards exhibited.
Deputy Sheriff Tim Murakami appealed to the residents of Santa CLARITA (the city is located 60 kilometers from Los Angeles) with a request to immediately report any information concerning a school shooting, which might help the investigation. In particular, Murakami pointed out the rumors that the teenager had left social media messages with threats.
Local media say that shots were fired inside the school. While it remains unclear how the student could carry into the building firearms, because all schools in California are protected.
Students talk about what they had to endure. They claim that no alarm was not. Shots rang out, after which the students behaved differently. Some rushed into the yard. Others began to barricade classrooms and sit there until the cops let them go.
The school administration believes that victims could be much higher. Lucky that the shooting occurred before classes begin. Many pupils arrived for lessons too late.
