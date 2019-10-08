U.S. authorities boasted that they had detained on the border with Mexico, nearly a million migrants (PHOTOS)

US power in the 2019 fiscal year ended September 30, detained on the border with Mexico nearly a million migrants. As reported TASS, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, the acting head of immigration and customs control under the Ministry of internal security of the United States mark Morgan.

“We have detained nearly a million people this year,” said acting, noting that it was on 88% more than in the 2018 fiscal year.

The official stressed that in September at the border and were detained only 52 thousand people, which is significantly below the average for the year. “September was marked the lowest in the 2019 financial year a number of actions on the part of law enforcement. Thus, for the fourth consecutive month of a steady decline in the number of detentions. This is an unprecedented achievement,” said Morgan.

Under President trump, the United States significantly stepped up the fight against illegal immigrants, as he promised during the election campaign in 2016. Trump is convinced that many illegal immigrants are criminals.

On 15 February he signed a Declaration on introduction of state of emergency on the border with Mexico. This will allow you to send from the state budget of about $ 8 billion for the construction or repair of fences in some parts of the border with the neighboring country.

Earlier, in October of last year he threatened to close the southern border if Mexican authorities will not stop running through their country, the flow of migrants from countries in Central America seeking to enter the United States. In addition, trump ordered to send to the aid of frontier guards of several thousand soldiers.