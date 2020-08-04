U.S. authorities have called the conditions for flying the Boeing 737 MAX
The Boeing 737 MAX flights may resume by the beginning of 2021
The Federal office of civil aviation USA the FAA has published a complete list of requirements for the resumption of flights of the Boeing 737 MAX. This was reported by the American edition the Wall Street Journal.
According to him, the list of conditions took 36 pages, it contains the proposed changes in software and equipment aircraft and their maintenance and staff training.
After publication the FAA within 45 days, we will discussion, the results of which the Agency will conduct additional analysis.
It may take a few weeks, the newspaper notes. According to him, the FAA, foreign regulators and the company reached a compromise on the most important and controversial changes to technical details in the Boeing 737 MAX.
The publication suggests that the flights of the Boeing 737 MAX can be renewed by the beginning of 2021. To do this, FAA will have to wait for the results of a number of independent technical inspections, test pilots on the simulator and additional public comment regarding the specific training requirements of pilots.
