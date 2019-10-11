U.S. caught the businessman from Russia in financing the intervention in elections
Four us citizens during the year attracted money of Russian businessman, whose name has not yet been disclosed, to Finance Federal election campaigns in the United States. Prosecutors have already charged them.
The Prosecutor’s office for the southern district of new York charged four Americans in collusion to raise funds from the businessman for the financing of election campaigns in the United States. It is reported by RBC with reference to be The New York Times.
From the indictment of the Supervisory authority that the charges brought against American citizens, immigrants from Ukrainian and Belorussian SSR Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrei Kukushkin, and American businessman David Correia. They were attracted by the money of the businessman with Russian citizenship (his name is not disclosed in the Prosecutor’s office it is marked as a Foreign National-1).
March 2018 Parnas and Truman began to attend campaign fundraising events and make contributions to the committees to raise funds for the campaign in order to enhance the impact of individual candidates in Federal elections. To hide its funding sources from third parties, they created the company Global Energy Producers put in all payment documents for the properties, and not their names. From June 2018 to April 2019, according to prosecutors, the four of us tried to transfer the money the Russians some American politicians and candidates for various posts (names not disclosed).
The defendants communicated with Russian businessman and had money to lobby companies for their business in the United States.
In response to a request from Reuters for comment Giuliani said “irrelevant” to the movement of funds, which was at the core of Parnassus and Romana.
