U.S. fines Deutsche Bank for $16 million for the employment of children of Russian officials
Deutsche Bank agreed to pay more than $16 million fine over allegations that it for their benefit hired relatives of foreign officials, in particular Russian. This is stated in the press release of the Commission on securities and exchange Commission (SEC).
According to the regulator, the violations that took place in Russia, occurred in the period from 2009 to 2012 and was undertaken in order to obtain business or other benefits, Vedomosti said. Hired Russian employees were sometimes unskilled, emphasizes SEC. In some cases, unskilled Russians were hired in the London office of the Bank.
The regulator cites the example of an unnamed Deputy Minister in the Russian government. In 2009, he asked the head office of Deutsche Bank in Russia to hire his daughter to the office in Moscow, London or new York.
As stressed by the SEC, the head of the Russian office with enthusiasm supported this idea in conversation with London-based colleagues: “We have to do it! We have to take her to London, as to keep it in Moscow is NOT politically correct” (saved the style of this phrase, which leads the SEC). After that, the daughter of an official temporarily took in the Moscow office then to move her to a permanent job in London.
The same happened with the son of an unnamed top Manager of the Russian state company, says the SEC: he was temporarily admitted to the Moscow office, and then transferred to London. He was fired after two months, in particular due to the fact that he did not come to work, according to the regulator.
The same practices of Deutsche Bank, according to the SEC, were taken against citizens of China. Thus, the credit organization has violated laws of the United States of corruption and illegally enriched in the amount of $10.7 million, came to the conclusion that SEC.
The Bank did not deny, but did not recognize the findings of the SEC, said the regulator.
“Deutsche Bank has provided substantial assistance to the SEC in the investigation and has taken numerous measures to rectify the situation and improve the recruitment practices,” said Reuters the representative of the credit institution.