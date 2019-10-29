U.S. forces seized during the RAID against al-Baghdadi two of his men (PHOTO)

Armed forces (AF) of the USA captured during the operation to destroy the leader of the terrorist group “Islamic state”* Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi his two henchmen. This was announced Monday at a joint U.S. Secretary of defense mark Esper a press briefing the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff us armed forces General mark Milly.

“Alive during the operation, was taken by two adult men. They are in our hands,” said the American commander, without going into details. It quoted ABC News.

In addition, he confirmed that us special forces are evacuated from the site of the operation in the Syrian province of Idlib certain materials. “Materials were taken. Don’t want to say exactly what and how much, while we do not properly processed,” said Millie.

He asked, did the leader of ISIS* guide from the area where the Americans carried out the RAID. “It was an area in which it consistently was,” said Millie. His words leads TASS.

He declined to specify what was done with the remains of al-Baghdadi. “His remains were disposed of in a proper manner in accordance with standard procedures and laws of armed conflict”, – said the General. Before doing this it is planned to conduct another DNA test to confirm the identity of the deceased.

On 27 October, the President of the United States Donald trump said the elimination of al-Baghdadi during a security operation in the Syrian province of Idlib. It involved about a hundred U.S. military who were taken to the lair of al-Baghdadi on eight helicopters.

Al-Baghdadi tried to hide in a dead-end underground tunnel. Trapped, he blew himself up together with his three children. While slightly wounded a dog of American military.

Trump thanked for assistance in the operation Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. The defense Ministry stated that it did not have reliable information about the destruction of al-Baghdadi. The international community has called the elimination of the leader of the IG* important, but not decisive step, urging to continue the fight against terrorism.

According to trump, al-Baghdadi before his death, “cried and moaned”. However, Millie was at the briefing not confirmed this information.

He also refused to reveal the nickname of a wounded dog. “We protect personal information,” said Millie. According to him, the dog is returned to service.

The Minister of defense mark Esper has added that American troops “will remain on the positions” in the district of Deir-ez-Zor in Eastern Syria to protect the oil fields.

Esper believes that the RAID against al-Baghdadi demonstrates exceptional combat capability of us troops. “We can strike any enemy, anytime, anywhere”, – he said.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme court of the Russian Federation from December 29, 2014