U.S. immigration authorities explained how to check the social network of tourists and immigrants
The Department of homeland security plans to request information on social networks among immigrants and other persons seeking permission to enter the United States.
In accordance with a notice in the Federal register, some foreign travelers in the United States, as well as applicants for immigration benefits, it will be demanded to transfer their accounts in social networks over the past five years. This information will be used to determine whether a person is “posing a threat to public or national security in the United States.”
To social networking platforms that will monitor include Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Ask.fm, Weibo, Myspace, YouTube and Linkedin. The Agency States that it will not collect passwords and can view only public information.
The state Department has already requested information on social networks the majority of applicants for a U.S. visa.
In June, the State Department stated that the forms for applicants for immigration and non-immigration visas have been updated “to request additional information, including IDs, social networking”.
Updated data collection will affect nine programs of Service, citizenship and immigration USA for immigration benefits such as applications for naturalization and asylum, as well as three forms of Service, customs and border control for an expired visa, the renewal of visas and documents on the Electronic system for travel permits.
It is expected that the changes will come into force in 2020.
Last week, the Service of immigration and citizenship has updated its privacy policy, which States that it will allow immigration agents to use fake accounts on social networks or checking the identity of applicants for visas and to identify threats and fraud in the immigration system. The immigration Agency is allowed to use a fake account just for testing the public data of users of social networks.
These two events are “a reflection of the extent to which US government agencies really expanded the use of surveillance in social networks,” said Hugh Handeyside, counsel for American civil liberties Union.
He also told CNN that it “will inevitably restrict the freedom of speech” because people will know that the government is watching them.
Currently, the Department of homeland security uses information about social networks in the screening of applicants for visas, but said that the search for accounts of the applicants is a time consuming process. According to representatives of Department, collecting user names when applying for a visa will reduce the time needed to check accounts on social networks.
Supporters of confidentiality claim that the collection of information from social networks is of limited value and may create a situation of discrimination.
“There is no evidence that social media monitoring is useful for identifying security threats,” said Faiza Patel, co-Director of the Program of freedom of justice and national security at the Brennan Center. Patel also noted that “social media is by nature very difficult to interpret,” adding that they are highly dependent on context and often include slang and cultural differences.