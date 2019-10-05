U.S. imposes new stricter for immigrants without health insurance or money in the country will not be allowed (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump signed a decree which restricts entry into the country for immigrants without health insurance or funds to cover medical expenses. Foreigners are given 30 days after entry into the United States for the provision of health insurance or proof of solvency.

The new rules come into force from 3 November. They apply to aliens applying for immigration to the United States from abroad, but not to those who are already in the country. Exceptions are also made for holders of U.S. visas, children of U.S. citizens, minors traveling without adult supervision; holders of an American residence permit, who had spent outside the United States for more than a year; the citizens of Afghanistan and Iraq who assisted the U.S. government.

At the same time a trump applies to spouses and parents of U.S. citizens. This will complicate the situation of those families who are trying to get their parents or spouses in the United States, says DW.

In the decree of trump, published on the White house website, indicates that the new measure is intended to protect the American taxpayers. The costs associated with the treatment of immigrants without insurance and of funds, are transferred to the Americans in the form of higher taxes, insurance premiums and fees for medical services, said the President of the United States.

The total amount of uncompensated medical expenses on health care amounted to $ 35 billion over the last ten years. The average cost of each hospital in the United States amount to about $ 7 million and may lead them to bankruptcy, says the paper. It is also argued that uninsured people often turn to emergency rooms for reasons that do not require immediate medical intervention, which leads to queues and delays in providing emergency assistance to those who really need it.

In October, the force also enters a decree restricting the right results on the LQP (green cards) to foreigners who, according to the American authorities, with the big share of probability will rely on state benefits. The new rules apply to immigrants who have received social benefits for more than 12 months over the last three years.

This week it also became known that the US government intends to implement mandatory collection of DNA samples from immigrants. Data will be transmitted to the base of genetic data to the FBI and use in case of Commission of crimes by migrants, and to detect illegal immigrants. Until now, DNA samples from immigrants took to clarify this relationship.

The timing of the introduction of such a measure is not yet defined. Defenders plans to forcibly collect DNA samples has raised concerns. In their view, it violates privacy and civil liberties.