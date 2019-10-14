U.S. judge blocked the new rules trump the green card
Federal judges of the States of new York, Washington and California banned us officials to refuse to obtain green cards to legal immigrants on the basis that those dependent on social assistance. About it writes DW.
In the US, three Federal judges independently of each blocked prepared by the administration of U.S. President Donald trump the order to refuse to issue green cards to migrants receiving social assistance from the state.
It is the decision of the judges will not enter into force the so-called order in respect of persons maintained by the state (public charge regulation), the effect of which was to begin on 15 October. In accordance with the Federal officials in the United States received powers for the failure in obtaining a green card legally in the country for migrants, which depend on certain kinds of social assistance or may be dependent on them in the future.
First of all, we are talking about the recipients of food stamps, free medical care and government subsidies for housing. Judges in the States of new York and Washington issued a court order, impose a prohibition on the use of the corresponding order throughout the country. The third judge in California overturned the decision the effect of the order on the territory of 4 States and the district of Columbia, which is home to the plaintiff.
New migration policy trump
In his 24-page court order, judge George Daniels of new York indicated that the administration of the trump, apparently, has exceeded his authority when changed the rules that determine who is considered a person dependent on the state. He stressed that the new rules imposed by trump administration, “have absolutely no support in the whole history of immigration laws of the United States”.
Prepared by trump administration orders in respect of persons maintained by the state, aims to reduce the number of low-income and increase the number of skilled migrants in the country. A senior adviser to trump Steven Miller said that the introduction of the relevant rules has the exclusive priority, and criticized U.S. officials for what they are too slow working on the introduction of new immigration regulations. Critics of such policies, in turn, claim that its consequence may be the failure of many migrants from receiving social assistance even in situations where they have a right to it.
Rulings of Federal judges in the United States was made public a week later after trump signed a decree involving denial of a visa for migrants who cannot prove that they are able to self-Finance their own care.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- 15 Oct 2019 will come into force the rules of the administration of U.S. President Donald trump, which can prohibit the issuance of green cards to immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps or other forms of state aid.
- A Federal judge of the United States in new York, California and Washington have blocked the execution of rules imposed by trump administration. The judge explained that the Federal government did not provide evidence of the need for the application of the rule, which is contrary to the principle of the “American dream”. Group protect the rights of immigrants and several States argue that the new rule conflicts with existing immigration laws and would increase the cost of providing medical and other services to immigrants.