U.S. military aid to Ukraine unblocked to order trump — Bloomberg
The U.S. state Department could unblock military aid to Ukraine a few days earlier than did the US President Donald trump. It is reported Bloomberg, citing five people familiar with the matter.
So, Secretary of state Michael Pompeo was sent the secret Memorandum, which contained the legal opinion of the state Department that the state has the right to spend money on military aid to Ukraine regardless of the instructions of trump, and it was reported that the assistance process will start on 7 September.
At the same time, officials feared that this would provoke a conflict with the chief of staff of the White house Mick Mulvany, which, according to witnesses in the investigation of impeachment trump, initiated a freezing of aid.
According to one source, supposedly the trump adviser for national security John Bolton shortly before 9 September informed the state Department that the aid can resume. It is unknown if he did it with the consent of trump, or without it. 10 Sep trump fired Bolton “due to disagreements”.
At the same time, the OMB of the White house claim that Bolton had nothing to do with and did not have this authority. On 11 September, trump said that unblocked aid to Ukraine.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in late September the House of representatives of the United States Congress has approved the allocation of $ 250 million in military assistance to Ukraine.
