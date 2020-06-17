U.S. presidential election: ratings trump and Biden changed dramatically
A new Reuters poll shows that former us Vice-President Joe Biden increased the gap in the ranking over the President Donald trump to 13 points, writes The Hill.
In the survey, 48% of respondents said they would vote for Biden, the presumptive presidential candidate of the Democrats, and 35% said that they would support trump.
In recent months the US President has often been criticized because of the response to the pandemic coronavirus and nationwide protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd police.
55% of respondents said they disapprove of the actions of trump in the fight against the pandemic, which has killed more than 115,000 Americans and only 40% approve of his response to the crisis.
About two thirds of the respondents sympathized with the protests, which lasted more than three weeks. Trump took an openly aggressive stance against the protests, some of which escalated into looting and resulted in material damages, and repeatedly threatened to use military force to quell the unrest.
According to a new poll, trump’s support among Republicans has fallen by 13 points since March.
38% of respondents, the approval rating of the President fell a record since November, when they passed the impeachment proceedings in Congress.
Trump is ahead of Biden in the polls about who is better will affect the economy. 43% believe trump, and 38% in favor of Biden.
A survey conducted 10-16 June, involved 4426 registered voters and has a margin of error at 2 percentage points.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 228
[name] => Joe Biden
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dzho-bajden
)
Joe Biden
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 376
[name] => Donald trump
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => donald-tramp
)
Donald Trump
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13014
[name] => elections of the President of the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vybory-prezidenta-ssha
)
the United States presidential election
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27261
[name] => elections 2020
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vybory-2020
)
elections 2020FacebookVkontakte
bookmark