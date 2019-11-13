U.S. prosecutors decided to update the list of charges against 13 citizens of Russia of meddling in the presidential election of 2016 (PHOTO)

The U.S. attorney’s office intends to update the list of charges against 13 citizens of Russia, who had previously been accused of meddling in the U.S. presidential election of 2016, as reported by TASS, reports Bloomberg with reference to the American legal sources.

In particular, the indictment will be amended, implying, in particular, the imposition of additional charges in conspiracy to interfere in the elections by violating the rules of campaign Finance in the United States by foreign citizens.

In this updated indictment will not include the names of any accused and that it will not affect the start date of the process, scheduled for 6 April 2020.

The U.S. Department of justice in February 2018 has published a document according to which in respect of 13 Russians were charged of meddling in the American presidential election. In the indictment, the document States three legal entities: “online research”, “Concord management and consulting” Eugene Prigogine, and related “Concord catering”, they also were charged.

Later, the Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States does not lead the specific facts of Russian interference in their elections, no evidence of this.