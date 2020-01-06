U.S. residents are faced with a new problem when applying for a Real ID
From 1 October 2020 to Board a domestic flight and protected government facilities in the United States you may need an identity card or driver’s license Real ID. It turned out that many job seekers the new identity is faced with a serious problem — a passport, which is required to obtain a Real ID are not scanned by the system, this is intended, writes the LA Times.
This means that many U.S. residents born on the territory of the country, will have to submit the original or certified copy of birth certificate to apply for a new identity document.
If you were married and decided to take the name of the spouse, in addition to the birth certificate will need to present a marriage certificate. If you were married more than once, you will need to show evidence of every marriage.
How much is all this necessary? If you have a valid U.S. passport, you do not need a Real ID to Board a domestic flight when new requirement will come into force. You can use other acceptable forms of identification, including a map, a passport, a map of Global Entry, Nexus, Sentri, and many others. The transportation security administration offers a list of alternative credentials that will be taken to a lawful boarding.
Please note that to Board an international flight in any case requires a US passport.
The state Department is aware of this problem, the existing licensing authorities in several States.
“We know that agencies and departments of motor vehicles (DMV) States inform some customers about that their U.S. passport may not be checked when filing the application for obtaining identity card, Real ID,” said the spokesman in an email.
The system, known as the check Service passports of the States, “provides the check/reject a U.S. passport”. “Some records can’t be checked USPVS even after several attempts. When the record cannot be verified, a person can say that his passport cannot be used to obtain a Real ID.
The state Department said that the system belongs to the Association of American administrators of the vehicles in partnership with the Department of national security of the United States, and at the moment there have been no fixes.
“Currently, we are not sure what is causing the problems with data quality,” said the spokesman.
The path to the license Real ID was full of problems in California and elsewhere. The license is a piece of legislation that grew out of the recommendations of the Commission of 11 September and became law almost 15 years ago. Problems with the implementation of licensing requirements has slowed its introduction.
California began to issue certificates Real ID January 22, 2018, and the beginning of the autumn of the same year was issued more than 2.3 million licenses — then the Department of homeland security said that the methods of verification proof of residency in the state do not meet Federal standards. A similar problem was and in Wisconsin.
In the spring of 2019, these “first swallows” were (or were to receive) letters from the California DMV asking you to confirm your home address.
In mid-autumn 2019 polls have shown that more than 70% of Americans either do not know what a Real ID or are not sure if they have this document (certification California Real ID marked with the image of a bear Golden color with a white star — mark is in the upper right corner).
Approximately 80,000 people can be denied the right to Board the aircraft for domestic flights, when the rule will take effect that will lead to lost profits in the amount of more than $ 40 million — and it is only October 1, the first day of the claim.
To learn more about obtaining a California Real ID, visit the web site of DMV. To get a list of frequently asked questions from the internal security Service, go to Real ID, DHS established.