U.S. residents receive unknown seeds: what to do if they sent you
Officials in several States said that residents receive in the mail an unsolicited parcel of seeds, which seem to be sent from China. Authorities urged not to open the packages and don’t plant seeds, writes USA Today.
The departments of agriculture in Washington, Louisiana, Kansas and Virginia have recently released a statement warning residents that the seeds can be invasive or otherwise harmful to local plants or livestock. Residents of Utah, Arizona and Ohio, also announced the receipt of a mysterious parcel, according to local news agencies.
According to representatives of agriculture, some packages are marked as jewelry, and they can be inscriptions in Chinese.
Lori Cully, who lives in Tooele, Utah, told Fox 13 that she was excited to find in her mailbox two small packages, which she thought were earrings.
“I opened them, and there was seeds,’ said cally. — Obviously, it’s not jewelry.”
Cully reported the strange incident on Facebook, and “at least 40 people” approached her, saying that with them something like that happened.
Mike strain, Commissioner of the Department of agriculture and forestry of Louisiana, has asked residents to notify the Agency if they receive a packet of seeds.
“Now we are not sure exactly what seeds are in the package, said strain. — We must identify the seeds to ensure that they do not pose a risk to the agricultural industry of Louisiana or the environment.”
The Department of agriculture of the state of Washington warned residents not to plant the seeds, and it is better not to open sealed packages, and urged them to report the incident, known as the “agricultural smuggling”.
The representative of the Department of agriculture said that the Service of inspection of health of plants and animals aware of the fact that people across the country received the parcel, and urges all received to contact officials of the state supervision for plants and store seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, to further instructions.
“The service of inspection of health of plants and animals works closely with customs and border services of the Department of homeland security and agriculture departments of the States to prevent the smuggling of prohibited seeds and to protect US agriculture against aggressive pests and noxious weeds”, — reads the statement of the representative.
Police in Whitehouse, Ohio, says that the seeds seem associated with online fraud and are not “directly dangerous”.
“The chassis supplier is using to improve the ranking and visibility of products on the Internet, sending inexpensive product unwitting recipient, and then sending the positive feedback on behalf of the recipient under the guise of the registered owner”, — stated in the message of the police Department.
Nevertheless, police advised residents to contact them to “properly dispose of seeds.”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1309
[name] => parcel
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => posylka
)
package
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13667
[name] => email
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pochta
)
почтаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark