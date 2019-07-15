U.S. will tighten rules on asylum arriving from Mexico migrants (PHOTOS)

The United States will refuse to grant asylum to migrants who arrived from third countries through Mexico and has not requested asylum in this Latin American Republic or in other States, were on their way. This is stated in a document posted Monday on the website of the Federal register – the collection of official acts of the American government.

“The Ministry of internal security and the Ministry of justice introduced the criterion for the consideration of requests for asylum to foreigners who arrive or arrive in the United States from South of the border and has not previously sought asylum from persecution or torture in a third country through which they passed on their way to the United States,” – the document says.

It clarifies that these foreigners – “for a limited number of exceptions” will not be eligible for asylum in the United States, if they previously have not addressed with the corresponding request to the authorities of a third country, “which is not country of their citizenship or permanent place of residence, but through which they passed on their way to the United States”, reports TASS.

Exceptions to this rule will be made for foreigners brought to the United States against their will, and for those who were denied asylum in a third country. The document States that it is the official publication scheduled on Tuesday, July 16.

The Mexican government is not going to change its policy in the field of asylum due to the tightening of such rules in the United States. This was stated on Monday the Minister of foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard.

“These measures are within the jurisdiction of the United States. They will not affect the citizens of Mexico. We will not change our policy on asylum”, – he said at a conference that was broadcast on Facebook.

Ebrard said that the Mexican government does not agree with the US decision to tighten the rules for asylum. “We have an absolutely opposite position. In Mexico you can ask for political asylum, and it is very unlikely that Mexico would refuse asylum to a man who asks him for political persecution”, he added.

Last Saturday and Sunday in several U.S. cities have undergone the operation of immigration and customs enforcement to apprehend illegal migrants from Latin America with a view to their subsequent deportation. These measures are taken by order of trump, who during the election campaign in 2016 has promised to pursue a more stringent immigration policies and strengthen border controls. According to estimates of the Ministry of internal security of the United States, there are approximately 11 million illegal immigrants.