U2 is recognized as the most profitable touring band of the last decade
Irish U2 is recognized as the most profitable touring group last decade, according to the publication Pollstar. In total the team from Dublin were able to earn over $ 1 billion and there is little doubt that by the end of 2019 this figure will grow.
Currently, the rock band U2 is on tour in Asia. In addition, the team will visit New Zealand and Australia. At the time of ranking U2 earned 1,038 billion. The second line went to the prestigious Top British group The Rolling Stones. The team of 929 million dollars. The third position is moved to ed Sheeran from the UK. He earned 922 million dollars, which is slightly less than the silver winner. Fourth place went to Taylor swift’s earnings, which amounted to 899 million. Next is Beyonce with 857 million dollars.
Sixth place at Paul McCartney of The Batles. The singer earned 813 million. In seventh place was another British band — Coldplay, on account of which 731 million. Next is Bruce Springsteen with the E Street Band. The income of this musical group amounted to 729 million. Closes rating Roger waters, who earned 702 million dollars.