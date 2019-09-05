UAH leads the world in the pace of strengthening of the U.S. dollar
Ukrainian hryvnia since the beginning of 2019 holds the championship on the strength of the fortifications. This was announced by a senior analyst at GK Forex Club Andrey Shevchishin on his page in Facebook.
“The tight monetary policy of the NBU, favorable price conjuncture of commodity markets and political optimism did their job”, — explained the reasons for revaluation of the national currency Shevchishin.
According to him, the leaders of devaluation in the beginning of the year Uzbekistan sum, which lost 12.7 per cent. In August among the leaders of the devaluation of the Russian ruble, which also responded to the new sanctions package, and of course the crash of oil. However, at the end of 8 months, the ruble is on the 2nd place on the strength of the fortifications, and the reason is all the same oil along with the repatriation of Russian capital.
“The leaders of the fall from the beginning of the year the Argentine peso (the collapse of one day, happened in an unexpected outcome of the preliminary vote for President. The current President serving a strict policy of recovery, lost to populist, that can undermine the progress of reforms and lead to a new default),” said Shevchishin.
More than 10% of the lost currency of Turkey (the confrontation with the United States and Europe), and suddenly Sweden, who suffers from a conflict between China and the United States.
“The leaders of growth Aug Japanese yen. A trade war between China and the U.S. has led to a large influx of primarily Asian capital in Japan, as a safe haven, thus provoking the strengthening of the yen by 2.3%,” — said the expert.