Uber has introduced the concept of a drone for food delivery
In 2020, Uber is planning an experiment to run in San Diego the food delivery service using drones. Today, the company introduced a new concept to his drone with “innovative rotating wings with six rotors” for a quick transition from vertical takeoff to horizontal flight.
Rotating wings are most often found in prototypes of flying cars and rarely in unmanned aerial vehicles. The Uber drone of the blades vertically during takeoff and landing, but in motion can change the position to increase the speed and efficiency of the flight. A similar construction is used in the project air taxi service Uber for Elevate, which was attended by NASA veteran and expert on VTOL mark Moore (Mark Moore).
According to the company, the maximum load that can take the drone – “dinner for two”. It is designed for small flying within eight minutes, including loading and unloading. The total range will be about 20 km away. the Unit will fly at an altitude of 120 m with a maximum speed of 48 km/h Drone has already passed the test construction and should be up in the air until the end of the year. Earlier this year the Federal office of civil aviation USA allowed Uber to start testing the food delivery service drones in San Diego next summer.
Delivery of goods using drones moving from concept to reality. Last week, the Google owned company Wing launched its first drones in Virginia. Other companies such as Amazon and UPS, are still at the experimental stage.