UEFA announced the best goal of the group stage of the Champions League (video)

December 21, 2019

УЕФА определил лучший гол группового этапа Лиги Чемпионов (видео)

Marcel Sabitzer

UEFA on its official website published the results of voting for the best goal of the group stage of the Champions League.

They were recognized as a goal of the player RB Leipzig Marcel Sabitzer in gate “Zenith” (2:1).

In the struggle for victory in the vote Sabitzer ahead of the forward of “Barcelona” Luis Suarez (goal inter, 2:1), forward of “inter” Lautaro Martinez (Gol Prague “Slavia”, 3:1) and winger Juventus Douglas Costa (goal “the locomotive” 2:1).

