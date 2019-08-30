UEFA announced the best player of the Europa League 2019/19
Eden Hazard
The former, Chelsea midfielder, now playing for real Madrid Eden hazard as the best player of the Europa League 2018/19 season, according to the official UEFA website. The trio of candidates also included former teammate Belgian at Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud and ex-striker of Eintracht Frankfurt, and now teammate Eden Luka Jovic.
The jury was composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in the group stage last season LE and 55 journalists selected by a panel of European Sports Media (ESM), one from each member Association of UEFA.
The jury chose their top three players, the first of which received 5 points, second 3 and third 1. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their teams.
Among the nominees also included:
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 65 points
- Alexander Lacazette (Arsenal) – 19
- N Golo Kante (Chelsea) – 16
- Joao Felix (Benfica/Atletico Madrid) – 12
- Willian (Chelsea) – 11
- Pedro Rodríguez (Chelsea) – 9
- Sebastian Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt/West Ham) – 9