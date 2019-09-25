UEFA approved League conferences
The third European club tournament, which was named League conferences, kicks off in 2021.
It was created in order to give opportunity to more clubs to participate in European football.
This was reported in the official Twitter UEFA.
The League conference will be the third most important European club competition, said footboom.com.
Earlier it was reported that the format of the competition will probably be similar to the format of the Champions League – 32 teams will be divided into 8 groups. Group leaders will have direct access to the stage of 1/8 finals of the League conferences, and the teams that took second places will compete with third teams of the quartets of the Europa League for reaching the play-off tournament. The winner of the League conference will be published in next season’s Europa League.