UEFA believes Dinamo is the best Ukrainian club in the history of the Champions League
Dynamo
UEFA has published on its official website a rating of the best clubs in the history of the Champions League/European Cup (1955-2019).
Basing on the results of all the teams in the tournament. Every victory was awarded 2 points, each draw 1. Including undertook performances in qualifying, which allowed us to be ranked the first Champions of Ukraine – “Tavria” and “Metalist”.
In the first place in the ranking was “real”, which is the most titled club in the history of the tournament (13 trophies). The assets of the “Royal club” of 600 points.
Second place in the ranking “Bavaria” (474 points), third – “Barcelona” (446) – both clubs won 5 titles.
Kiev “Dynamo” has occupied 11-e a place. The Dynamo ahead of Chelsea, PSG, Arsenal, inter and Atletico Madrid.
It is interesting that the Arsenal are the club with the highest rating among those who never came at least to the finals of the tournament.
Donetsk “Shakhtar” in the ranking is at the 32nd place.
The top 15 ranking:
- “Real” (Spain) – 600 points
- “Bavaria” (Germany) – 474
- “Barcelona” (Spain) – 446
- “Manchester United” (England) – 374
- “Juventus” (Italy) – 349
- “Milan” (Italy) – 314
- “Liverpool” (England) – 289
- Benfica (Portugal) – 287
- Porto (Portugal) – 277
- “Ajax” (Netherlands) – 266
- “DYNAMO” (UKRAINE) – 246
- Arsenal (England) – 245
- “Seltik” (Scotland) – 236
- “Internazionale” (Italy) – 219
- “Chelsea” (England)– 214
- …32. Shakhtar – 132
- …173. Dnipro – 14
- …282. Zarya – 5
- …333. Metalist – 3
- …344. Tavriya – 3