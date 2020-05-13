UEFA conducted a poll on the best goal of Dinamo in the European competitions (photos)
Oleksandr Aliyev
UEFA has launched the official Twitter account of the vote for the best goal Dynamo Kyiv in the framework of European competitions.
The largest number of participants gave their votes for the goal scored by Oleksandr Aliyev in an away match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League 2008/09 season with Porto (1:0). Dynamo direct cannon shot from a free kick 30 metres from goal, sent the ball under the crossbar.
Unfortunately, in that campaign the people of Kiev failed to qualify from the group, losing to Portugal and Arsenal.
However, there would be no happiness, Yes the misfortune has helped – were eliminated from the Champions League “Dinamo” continued its European season in the UEFA Cup, where they reached the semi-finals in a dramatic confrontation lost to the future winner of tournament – “the miner” (1:1, 1:2). Add that to the birthday Dynamo Twitter account Classic Football Shirts made a collage of forms of the capital club over the years.