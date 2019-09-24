UEFA decided: the next Champions League finals will take Istanbul, St. Petersburg, Munich and London
Will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at the InterContinental hotel in the capital of Slovenia Ljubljana meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee became known city, which will host the finals of the Champions League in 2021-m, 2022 and 2023, decisive matches of the Europa League in 2021 and 2022, and the fight for the UEFA super Cup 2021, for which was claimed Kharkov, Helsinki and Belfast.
Unfortunately, the Ukrainian application (and Finnish) lost to Northern Ireland and fight for the super Cup 2021 will take in Belfast.
As for the finals of the Champions League in 2021, the decisive match will take place at “Gazprom-Arena” in St. Petersburg (pictured), 2022 — the “Allianz-Arena” in Munich, and in 2023 — at the London “Wembley”.
The final of the Europa League in 2021-m will hold in Seville.
Let me remind you that in season 2019/2020 decisive Champions League match will take the Ataturk stadium in Istanbul in the Europa League arena in Gdansk, Poland and UEFA super Cup, the estádio do dragão in Porto.
Photo uefa.com
