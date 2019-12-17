UEFA determined the contenders for the Best goal of the group stage of the Champions League (video)

| December 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

УЕФА определил претендентов на Лучший гол группового этапа Лиги Чемпионов (видео)

UEFA official website announced the contenders for the best goal in the group stage of the Champions League 2019/20.

Nominated hit Barcelona forward Luis Suarez (goal inter 2:1), forward of “inter” Lautaro Martinez (Gol Slavia – 3:1), winger, Juventus Douglas Costa (goal “the locomotive” – 2:1) and a midfielder for RB Leipzig Marcel Sabitzer (Gol Zenit – 2:1).

Vote for the best goal of the group stage of the Champions League at the link. The day before was the draw for the knockout stages off the Champions League.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr