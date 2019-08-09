UEFA has admitted a goal Messi in the Champions League best goal of the season (video)
August 9, 2019
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi is recognized as the author of the best European goal of the season-2018/19, reported on the official UEFA website.
The best was Messi’s goal in gate “Liverpool”, the Argentine scored in the 82nd minute with a free kick at camp Nou in the first leg of the Champions League (3:0).
When voting was considered only goals of the tournament conducted under the auspices of UEFA for clubs and national teams.
The best goal you can see on the official UEFA website.
Among the nominees were:
2nd place- Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus “Manchester United” 1:2), the Group stage of the Champions League.
3rd place- Danilo (Portugal national team – Serbia, 1:1) match of UEFA Euro 2020.
