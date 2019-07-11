UEFA has announced the amount of prize money in the new draw of the Champions League
The European Union of football associations announced the amount of prize money won by the participants of the Euro Cup tournaments in the season 2019/2020. Total payments will amount to 2.55 billion euros. Of these, 2.04 billion will be provided to participants of the Champions League and the match for the UEFA super Cup, and 510 million euros will go to the clubs in the Europa League.
Each of the 32 clubs in the group stage of the Champions League will receive 15,25 million euros (14.5 million as initial payment and 750 thousand in additional). Bonus for each win in the group stage will amount to 2.7 million euros, for a draw — 900 thousand. Unused funds (0.9 million with every draw) will be added together and redistributed among the participants of the group stage in proportion to the number of wins.
The participants in the playoffs for an exit in the 1/8 finals will pay 9.5 million euros for the quarter final — at 10.5 million, for the ½ final — 12 million for reaching the final — 15 million Champions League Winner will additionally receive 4 million euros.
Also, the participants of the Champions League will be disbursed based on the ranking of clubs. The sum of 585 million euros is divided into “share ratios” (each share of 1,108 million euros). The club with the lowest position in the ranking will receive one share (1,108 million), the club with the highest rating and 32 share (35,46 million).
By the way, will join the club accounts and teams starting in the tournament in the stages of qualification. For participation in the preliminary round of the Champions League relies 230 thousand euros in the first — 280 thousand, and the second 380 thousand in the third 480 thousand (only clubs from the Path of Champions as the teams out of the Way of the League, eliminated in this round automatically qualify for the group stage of the Europa League and get the prize of this tournament). For round of the playoffs solidarity payments are not provided, as the clubs get prize money for participation in the group stage of the Champions League or the Europa League.
We will remind, Ukraine in the group stage of the Champions League will represent the Donetsk “Shakhtar” and Kiev “Dynamo” will fight for the third qualifying round.
Photo uefa.com
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter