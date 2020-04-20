UEFA has announced the exact date for the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League media
UEFA decided on the exact date for the restart of the European season, reports Sky Sports Italia.
According to the publication, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will resume after the completion of all national Championships. At the same time, the Champions League starts the first – 7 August will have not played return matches of 1/8 finals.
Calendar of Champions League matches:
7-8 August: second leg of the 1/8 finals (“Manchester city” – “real”, “Barcelona”, “Napoli”, “Bavaria” – “Chelsea”, “Juventus” – “lion”);
11-12 August: the first matches of the quarterfinals;
14-15 August: return legs of the quarter-finals;
August 18-19: the first semi-finals;
August 21-22: reciprocal semi-finals;
August 29: final at the Ataturk stadium in Istanbul.
New season’s Champions League, as previously reported, kicks off on October 20.
Calendar of matches of the Europa League:
2-3 August: the first 1/8 finals (“Seville” – “Roma” and “inter” – “Getafe”);
August 6: second leg of the 1/8 finals (“Shakhtar” – “Wolfsburg”, “Bayer” – “Rangers”, “Wolverhampton” – “Olympiakos”, “Manchester United” – SEX, “Basel” – “Eintracht”, “Copenhagen” – “Istanbul”, “Roma” – “Seville”, “Getafe” – “inter”);
10 August: the first matches of the 1/4 finals;
August 13: return to the quarter-finals;
17 and 20 August: semi-finals;
August 27: final at the Arena Gdansk, Poland.
It is also reported that tomorrow the UEFA will hold videosubmit with 55 representatives of all federations, and on Wednesday – with the clubs and the European leagues.