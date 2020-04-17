UEFA has announced the working version of the new calendar, the playoffs of the Champions League and Europa League
The Union of European football associations (UEFA) released a working version of the new calendar, the playoffs of the Champions League and Europa League, and identified potential dates for the finals of the tournament, reports The Telegraph.
UEFA offers to play the Champions League final in Istanbul on the last Saturday of August as the ongoing negotiations on the postponement of the end of domestic seasons.
The final LE in Gdansk previously scheduled for August 26.
On July 28-29 scheduled matches of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and on July 30 – 1/4 of final LE.
UEFA hope that by the end of the summer all restrictions on border crossing will be removed.