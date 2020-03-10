UEFA has banned players handshakes before matches due to coronavirus
UEFA imposed a ban on the exchanges handshakes with opponents and referees in the framework of the pre-match Protocol at matches of UEFA, the official website of the organization.
This decision was made by the Union on the recommendations of the world health organization.
Measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus. The restriction applies to all matches of UEFA and will be valid until further notice.
Several national associations have already introduced such restrictions in its Championships, particularly in the English Premier League.
Previously UEFA has announced that the return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League, “Valencia” – “Atalanta” and the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League, inter and Getafe cf will be without spectators. The organization took into account the relevant decisions taken by the authorities of Italy and Spain.