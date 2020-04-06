UEFA has denied the rumors about intention to end the Champions League in August
UEFA has denied the information desired to complete the interrupted due to coronavirus the Champions League no later than August 3, reported the publication ZDF, citing the head of the organization Alexander Ceferin, according to AS.
“The UEFA President Alexander Ceferin, founder stated TV channel ZDF that the Champions League must be played to 3 August. But that’s not true. The Ceferin, founder did not specify the exact timing of the end of the season.
At the moment UEFA analyzes all the domestic tournaments and the European Cup in the composition of the working group established March 17. Need to find a calendar solution in order to complete the competition at all levels”, – quotes the press service of UEFA Spanish edition.