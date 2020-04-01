UEFA has expanded the boundaries of the completion dates of the national Championships
UEFA together with the 55 federations held a videoconference at which the decision was made to complete the domestic Championships, according to Marca.
Thus, proceeding from the current situation of the pandemic coronavirus, an international organization actually gave the nod to host the matches after 30 June and the end date recommended by UEFA earlier.
During the summit, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, founder hinted that the organization should contribute to the extension of the season to complete games Championships. Only then can begin the new season.
With regard to specific dates for the resumption of the Championships, they remain unknown. Meanwhile, the leadership of most European leagues cancel the matches until the end of April.
At the same time, video conferencing was not raised subject of action in case a pandemic COVID-19 will not allow the resumption of the season until mid-summer.
At the same time in UEFA admit that the next football season in Europe can begin in September or October.
In addition, UEFA is determined to fight for the completion of the European Cup competitions and looking for ways to solve this problem. The main obstacle to the resumption of the competition is the factor of closed borders, caused by the pandemic.
One of the priority options considered the project of the matches without spectators, including finals and the Champions League and Europa League. A date was considered July and even August.