UEFA has included two young Ukrainian players in the most talented players

| July 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
УЕФА включил двух молодых украинских футболистов в рейтинг самых талантливых футболистов

Denis Popov (right) and George Chitaishvili
Football team of Ukraine (U-20) and Kiev “Dynamo” Denis Popov and George Chitaishvili was named UEFA’s one of the most promising, can be in the football elite in the near future, according to the official website of the organization.

UEFA has included world Champions in the youth team of Ukraine in the Top 50 talented players.

Note that Popov and Tsitaishvili first time in his career became owners of the Supercup of Ukraine.

