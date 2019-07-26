UEFA has made the shortlist of the best goals of last season (video)

УЕФА составил шорт-лист лучших голов прошлого сезона (видео)

The official site of UEFA released the shortlist for the best goals of the European season 2018/19.

Among the contenders for the award of the best goal of the season – not all the familiar faces.

Along with the usual for such category names as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the list includes the player of Prague “Slavia” Katarzyna Svitková.

The list of nominees on the official UEFA website.

