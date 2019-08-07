UEFA has made the unusual choice about the match for the Supercup of Europe

| August 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Stephanie Frapper

Frenchwoman Stephanie Trapper was assigned to the match for the European super Cup between Champions League winner Liverpool and the winner of the Europa League, “Chelsea”, which will take place on 14 August in Istanbul, reported on the official UEFA website.

Thus 25-year-old Stephanie becomes the first female referee, who will judge of a great football match on the European stage among men.

Note that UEFA has decided to use in this match the same team that on 7 July, worked on the final women’s world Cup to help Frapper will Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O’neill.

We would add that Frapper is in the pool of referees who will be on an ongoing basis to maintain the matches of the French League in the upcoming season.

