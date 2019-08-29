UEFA has named the best player of the Champions League-2018/19

| August 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

УЕФА назвал лучшего игрока Лиги Чемпионов-2018/19

Virgil van Dijk
During the ceremony, the draw for the group stage of the Champions League in 2019/20 Monaco was named the best player of the tournament last season.

It was the Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, with a significant advantage ahead of the vote and Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, reported on the official UEFA website.

The results of the voting are as follows:

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands) – 305 points

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina) – 207

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 74

4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal) – 51

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt) – 49

6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid/Belgium) – 38

7-8. Matteis de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus/the Netherlands) 27

7-8. Frankie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona/Netherlands) – 27

9. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City/England) – 12

Note that van Dyck was also the best defender in the main European club tournament of the season 2018/19.

Teammate Dutch – Alisson Becker was voted the best goalkeeper of the UEFA Champions League-2018/19.

Lionel Messi was the best forward.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr