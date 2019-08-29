UEFA has named the best player of the Champions League-2018/19
Virgil van Dijk
During the ceremony, the draw for the group stage of the Champions League in 2019/20 Monaco was named the best player of the tournament last season.
It was the Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, with a significant advantage ahead of the vote and Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, reported on the official UEFA website.
The results of the voting are as follows:
1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands) – 305 points
2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina) – 207
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal) – 74
4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal) – 51
5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt) – 49
6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid/Belgium) – 38
7-8. Matteis de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus/the Netherlands) 27
7-8. Frankie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona/Netherlands) – 27
9. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City/England) – 12
Note that van Dyck was also the best defender in the main European club tournament of the season 2018/19.
Teammate Dutch – Alisson Becker was voted the best goalkeeper of the UEFA Champions League-2018/19.
Lionel Messi was the best forward.