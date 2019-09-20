UEFA has named the best player of the first week in the Champions League
Erling Holland
The best player of the first round of the Champions League became the player of “Salzburg” Erling Holland, reported on the official UEFA website.
Note that the winner was determined by fans voting on the website of the organization.
Recall that Holland was the author of a hat-trick at the gates “Gena”, and the Austrian team won a convincing victory 6:2.
We will add that among the nominees was also the goalkeeper “Barcelona” Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, winger “Paris St Germain” of angel Di Maria and nadeysya “Dynamo” (Zagreb) Mislav of Orchic.