UEFA has named the nominees for the prizes to the best players of the Champions League-2018/19 positions

UEFA on its official website published the contenders for prizes for the best players of the Champions League-2018/19 positions.
Each position was claimed by 3 players.
The winner of the last season of UEFA Champions League – Liverpool have delegated to the nominated 5 players. For two candidates represent Tottenham, Ajax and Barcelona, and, of course, Juventus could not remain without candidates.
The nominees for awards to positions in the Champions League-2018/19:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Mattijs De Ligt (Ajax/Juventus)
Midfielders: Frankie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)
Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Note that last year the winners were exclusively the players of real Madrid – keylor Navas (goalkeeper), Sergio Ramos (defender), Luka Modric (midfielder) and Cristiano Ronaldo (striker).
Winners will be called on the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, which will take place on 29 August in Monaco.