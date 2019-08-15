UEFA has named three candidates for the title of player of the year
UEFA has named the shortlist of contenders for the title of best player of the year in European football, the official website of the organization.
In addition to the traditional names of the captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi and the forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo, it came, and the Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
This award has been awarded since 2011. Messi has won it twice – in 2011 and 2015, Ronaldo three times (2014, 2016 and 2017).
Last season the prize was awarded to Luka Modric from real Madrid. In 2018 he also won the “Golden ball”.
In addition, it was announced the nominees for the best players by positions:
Defender of the season: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roman van Dijk (both – Liverpool), Mattijs de Ligt (“Ajax”).
Midfielder of the season: Frankie de Jong (Ajax), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Striker of the season: Sadio mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
The player of the year: Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry.
Best player of the Europa League: Olivier Giroud, Eden hazard (both Chelsea), Luka Jovic (“Eintracht”/”real”).
The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Monaco on 29 August.