UEFA has officially responded to the death of George Floyd
June 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Union of European football associations (UEFA) has responded to the death of the African-American George Floyd in the United States.
“Say no to racism. Together we are stronger” – says the official Twitter UEFA attached to the message a black rectangle.
May 25 in many major cities in the United States, riots broke out over the death of an African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis (Minnesota) after tough police detention.