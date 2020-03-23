UEFA has postponed the finals of the European Cup
March 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
UEFA on its official website announced the decision to postpone the finals of the Euro Cup tournaments, which were originally scheduled for may 2020.
The decision is connected with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Europe.
Therefore, deferred the following matches:
- The Champions League final, UEFA women’s
- The final of the UEFA Europa League
- The final of the UEFA Champions League
It is reported that at the moment is unknown when will be played these matches. Last week there was created a working group, chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, which will analyze the options available.
The group has already commenced the consideration of the calendar, reads the communiqué of the press service of UEFA.