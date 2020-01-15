UEFA has published the team of the Champions League-2019 according to fans, in which five players Liverpool
UEFA on its official website presented the symbolic team of 2019 Champions League, which was formed by results of voting.
Of the 11 players on the field were five football players “Liverpool”.
In voting have taken part more than two million people.
Team 2019 according to UEFA:
The Keeper – Alisson Becker (“Liverpool”);
Defenders Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold (all – “Liverpool” and Mattijs De Ligt (Ajax/Juventus);
Midfielders Kevin De bruyne (Manchester city), Frankie De Jong (Ajax/Barcelona) and Sadio mane (“Liverpool”);
Forwards – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) and Lionel Messi (“Barcelona)”.